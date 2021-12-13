Mwonzora Recalls Gweru Mayor

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Gweru Mayor Josiah Makombe after he pledged loyalty to his nemesis, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Makombe confirmed the recall in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Sunday.

“I am the only councillor who have been recalled from Gweru so far. It was a matter of time before this day came. I was expecting the recall at any time,” Makombe said.

Makombe is the current president of the Urban Council’s Association of Zimbabwe (UCAZ)

He is also the MDC Alliance Midlands provincial chairperson.

Sources in the MDC-T say the recalls are currently targeting “unrepentant councillors”.

Recalls are also imminent in Chitungwiza, Rusape and Mutare.

Mwonzora has been on the rampage, recalling legislators and councillors fighting in Chamisa’s corner.