Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe Deputy Mayor, two other councillors

By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora has recalled Kwekwe Deputy Mayor and two other councillors for siding with Nelson Chamisa’s rival party.

In a letter dated 27 February 2023, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo wrote to Kwekwe Town Clerk Lucia Mkandla informing her of the recalling of deputy mayor and ward 3 councillor, Pikurai Musipa, Charles Juta (ward 7) and Betty Ndlovu (ward 13).

“I wish to inform you that I am in receipt of a letter from the Movement of Democrat Change (MDC-T) stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party Cllr Pikurai Musipa ward 3, Councillor Charles Juta ward 7, Councillor Betty Ndlovu ward 13,” the letter reads.

The Minister added, the recalls were informed by Section 27 8(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read in Section 1(k) that, “the above-mentioned wards are now vacant.”

“In terms of the Section 121 of the Electoral Act, please proceed to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission of the vacancies,” he said.

The recalls come a few months from elections set between July and August this year.

The now recalled deputy mayor Musipa was in office for a year after replacing former Deputy Mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa who died in 2021.

In 2021 Mwonzora recalled then Mayor Angeline Kasipo and two other councillors Melody Chingarande and Washington Moyo.

Kasipo was replaced by MDC-T’s Future Titora who is the current mayor.

The trio bounced back to council in 2022 March by-elections.

The recalls have seen MDC-T dominating Kwekwe Council with four councillors, CCC three and Zanu-PF two.