Mwonzora recalls three more councillors for defecting to Chamisa’s CCC 

By Staff Reporter

MDC T President Douglas Mwonzora has recalled three more councillors in the Midlands on allegations of having defected to the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Local Governance and Public Works, July Moyo, Mwonzora said councillors from Gweru wards four, five and six had been expelled from his party.

“I wish to inform you that I am in the receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (T) stating that the following councillors Martin Chivhiko ward four, Cleopus Shiri ward five and John Manyundwa Ward 6 have been have been expelled from the party,” read the letter.

“In terms of section 278 (1) of the constitution of Zimbabwe as read worth section (1) (k), the above-mentioned Wards are now vacant.”

MDC-T leads the MDC Alliance, the opposition coalition that won parliamentary and council seats during the 2018 elections while still under the leadership of Chamisa before Mwonzora took over under controversial circumstances.

Mwonzora’s party has been wielding the axe against elected representatives still loyal to Chamisa and the latest recalls followed months of a lull in the removals.

MDC Alliance has not contested in by-elections since its humiliating defeat by CCC in the March 26 by-elections.