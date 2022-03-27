Mwonzora Strikes Again, Recalls 16 More Councillors

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

IT appears there will not be any rest in the electoral fenzy currently gripping Zimbabwe after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora recalled 16 more councillors soon after the country has just concluded by-elections to replace 28 legislators and 121 councillors.

Most of the Parliamentary and local government seats became vacant when Mwonzora’s MDC-T recalled members who were accused of supporting rival suitor, Nelson Chamisa.

MDC-T secretary-general Paurina Mpariwa wrote to Local Government and Public Works minister July Moyo informing him of the recall of 16 provincial council members from eight provinces after they ceased to belong to their party.

The list, however, does not include the two metropolitan provinces, Harare and Bulawayo, with sources revealing that the party had to further consult after they realised that they risked the two councils not reaching a quorum as a majority of the councillors seem to be pledging allegiance to the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens’ Coalition for Change.

“We hereby notify your office in terms of Section 268 as read with Section 129 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe we hereby declare that the following provincial councillors have ceased to belong to the Movement for Democratic Change, which is a member of the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance,” Mpariwa wrote.

“Our party was the party to which these councillors belonged at the time of the 2018 elections. I am the current secretary-general and as such my office has the authority to make this correspondence,” she said.

The members listed, by operation of clause 5,10a of the constitution of our party, their membership is automatically terminated.

Councillors who were recalled in the latest round are:

1). Sharon Ndlovu, Matabeleland North

2). Caroline Ndlovu, Matabeleland North

3). Chiratidzo Mudimba, Matabeleland North

4). George Siachuma, Matabeleland North

5). Clrs Learny Ndlovu, Matabeleland South

6). Mtsabo Jerow Habvane, Matabeleland South

7). Gugu Ncube, Matabeleland South

8). Clrs Fransisco Masendere, Midlands

9). Lucia Madzivire, Midlands

10). Sarah Mwatenga, Masvingo province

11). Sekai Dhokotera, Mashonaland Central,

12). Petro Tonderai Samhu, Mashonaland Central

13). Constance Chihota, Mashonaland East

14). Taurayi Pasirayi, Mashonaland East

15). Edeline Chivimbiso, Mashonaland West

16). Macdonald Homora, Mashonaland West

In the just-ended 16 March 2020 by-elections, the Matabeleland region had 20 vacant local authority seats and 4 National Assembly seats.

Bulawayo had 9 vacant council seats, Matabeleland North had 5and Matabeleland South had 6. Bulawayo’s seats fell vacant following the recall of 8 councillors and the death of Ronnah Mudara, all from the MDC-T party while in Matabeleland North 2 councillors were recalled in Victoria Falls and 3 Zanu-PF councillors died.

In Matabeleland South, the MDC-T recalled three councillors while three Zanu-PF councillors died.

From the results released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) so far, the Mwonzora-led party has not won any seat or ward.