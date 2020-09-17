Mwonzora targets Chamisa cheerleaders at funeral

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

MDC-T secretary general Douglas Mwonzora is reportedly plotting recalls on all MPs and councillors who last week attended late MDC Alliance legislator Miriam Mushayi’s burial in Hurungwe and were reported to have cheered his rival Nelson Chamisa as he launched a bare knuckle attack on him.

Several MPs and councillors from Harare, Kadoma, Norton, Chegutu, Chinhoyi, Karoi and Kariba joined expelled legislators, Charlton Hwende and Happymore Chidziva, on the entourage that travelled to mourn Mushayi.

Addressing mourners at the burial, Chamisa launched an scathing attack on Mwonzora, describing him as a “sell out”.

Sources told NewZimbabwe.com the development reportedly angered the Thokozani Khupe-led formation which is reportedly closing in on the “errant” lot, which continues to show allegiance to Chamisa despite a Supreme Court ruling that declared Khupe legitimate heir to late founding MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai.

However, Mwonzora vehemently denied planning any recalls based on cheers over his attack.

“No that’s not true,” Mwonzora told this publication Wednesday.

“Why should anybody be recalled for attending a funeral? We only recall people on the basis that they have ceased to be our members.”

At the funeral, Chamisa said, “I am really disappointed with his level of selfishness and that Mwonzora has sunk so low. He is claiming to defend the legacy of the late Morgan Tsvangirai by destroying what he (Tsvangirai) built. You claim you want to defend his legacy when you do not even know the origins of Tsvangirai.”

In response, Mwonzora said Chamisa was not only abusive of the grieving family but this was testimony of a man hurting from inside and in need of help.

“This behaviour, inimical of the late Robert Mugabe is not helpful to a society desperate for a new breeze of politics, free from hate and intolerance,” Mwonzora said.