Mwonzora testifies as trial of 4 CCC activists who ‘threatened to kill’ him kicks off

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

THE trial of four Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, who allegedly threatened to kill MDC Alliance president Douglas Mwonzora, kicked off at Chinhoyi Court Complex Tuesday with the opposition leader giving testimony.

The accused quartet was recently let off the hook after the State admitted its ill-preparedness to continue with the matter, but were last week summoned to court.

Accused persons are namely, Godfrey Makoko (38), security officer Justin Taurai Munyaradzi (38), provincial secretary Tawanda Bvumo (48), and Dyke Makumbi (48), former Chinhoyi mayor and incumbent Ward 12 councillor.

They are charged with threats to commit murder as defined in section 186 as read with section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

As trial commenced before Magistrate Toendepi Zhou, the MDC Alliance president singled out Makoko whom he said shouted that he was a sellout, raised his right fist intending to strike him shouting “Dougie ngaarohwe, ngaaurayiwe” (Dougie must be beaten, he must be killed) but was restrained by his security team.

He alleged the other three accused persons joined and charged towards him but his body guards managed to whisk him away before any harm could be meted.

“I specifically protested to Bvumo over the behaviour of his CCC members and l felt they really meant threat of physical harm.

“This is violence that nobody should smile at. Yes, we might have political differences with accused persons, but this must not lead to violence.

“They have no right to threaten, assault or insult me. The police and courts are there to settle differences if there are any, ” Mwonzora told the court.

However, defence lawyer Kudzai Choga expunged Mwonzora’s version, accusing him of fabricating the story.

Choga said the CCC members only embarrassed him by chanting songs expressing he was a sellout.

Filing a police report against the CCC protestants came as an “after-thought” to punish them for embarrassing him, the defence argued.

Allegations against the four emanate from jeering that took place outside Chinhoyi Court Complex on November 11, 2022 after the MDC Alliance leader withdrew a defective spoliation order in his bid to take over control of a property used as CCC offices.

Trial continues on Thursday, March 9.

Olivia Mukaro prosecuted the matter.