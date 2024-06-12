MWOS fans protest against Lloyd Mutasa’s son playing for the team

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Veteran coach Lloyd Mutasa is under pressure at MWOS as fans are protesting against him for playing his son Wisdom in the team.

The protest was scaled to a higher level on Saturday when MWOS hosted Banket at Ngoni stadium with fans holding up placards and banners which read “WIZZY OUT TANETA NAYE.”

One of the fans told New Zimbabwe.com that the issue was fueled by Wisdom Mutasa’s arrogance.

“This has been going on for some time, Wisdom told fans last week that if they don’t want him to play they should then look for another team to support.

“That is why on Saturday no one was singing or playing the drum as fans were protesting that Wisdom should sing and play the drum for his father’s team,” said one fan on condition of anonymity.

… but is there a story behind?

Commenting on the issue one senior player at MWOS told New Zimbabwe.com that there is a local councillor who is funding the protest against Wisdom because he had a fallout with him over a girlfriend.

“Those banners and placards are being sponsored by a local councillor who is after Wisdom’s girlfriend.

“They all asked out a girl at the same time and she settled for Wisdom, hence the councillor is now fighting him by funding the protest.

“If you look at how costly it is to print out such big banners then you will understand that it’s not the fans but someone is behind it,” said the player.

MWOS are currently in position 3 on the.log with 26 points, three behind log leaders Black Rhinos.