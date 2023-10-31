My cake is considered a national security threat – says Sikhala; celebrates another birthday in pretrial detention

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change member Job Sikhala instructed his family to refrain from bringing any confectionery for his second consecutive birthday behind bars after last year’s cake was deemed a threat to national security, he has revealed.

In a letter written behind the walls of Chikurubi Maximum prison, Sikhala who addressed a litany of issues, including a response to Eddie Cross, lamented over his continued incarceration.

The former Chitungwiza West legislator revealed that he recently lost three kgs due to an ailment that saw him passing stool with blood.

“For seven consecutive days, I was passing blood. In the process, I have lost 3kgs, but I am recuperating well. My doctors are doing a good job,” said Sikahala.

“Second year running, celebrating a birthday in prison under political persecution should remind all of you about our forebearers, Joshua Nkomo, Robert Mugabe, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Patrice Lumumba, Sydney Malunga and many others, who celebrated theirs in similar fashion, equally, as victims of political repressions.

“This year, I have advised my family not to attempt to bring a birthday cake present, as an attempt to do so last year, created astonishing accusations that the cake was a threat to national security. A note was written to me that the cake was not allowed as it was a national security threat,” he added.

The outspoken CCC member said there was a deliberate ploy to silence him including measures to assassinate him.

“In the scheme of my enemies as recently confirmed by their own unstable fortune seeker Eddie Cross, there is no other way, I must hang.

“I must be flashed out and destroyed. I am the spoiler of their comfort. An irritant causing people sleepless nights, disturbing the comfort of their power.

“My mouth had become dangerous, more than a loaded gun, they say it is vicious and dangerous, it spits venom and causes havoc – I had to be silenced even if it means assassinating me.

“My name became an Agenda item number one in the boardrooms of all agencies of the state. In the security sector, in the judiciary, in their politburo, it’s Job Sikhala everywhere,” said Sikhala.