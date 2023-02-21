My car broke down as I transported Mwonzora’s witch doctor – says disgruntled former ally, claims opposition leader consults witchdoctors and prophets

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ONE of MDC President Douglas Mwonzora’s benefactors Oliver Mufambisi has made sensational claims the opposition leader visited witchdoctors and prophets to beat Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Morgen Komichi at the party’s Extra Ordinary Congress (EOC) in 2020.

Mufambisi, who was recently chucked out of the party for siding with Mudzuri and challenging Mwonzora’s legitimacy was speaking on Sly Media TV.

He claimed his cars had been damaged as he transported one of Mwonzora’s witch doctors to Marange where the former MDC Secretary General had sought a spiritual guidance edge over his rivals.

Mwonzora at that time sought to unseat Khupe who had claimed presidency after the party’s split following founder Morgan Tsvangirai’s death in 2018.

MDC’s Chengetai Guta could not be drawn to comment on the allegations as he was yet to watch the video.

“I have cars that were damaged because we would take them far and wide visiting witch doctors and prophets,” said Mufambisi.

“One of my cars broke down in Marange as I was dropping off his witch doctor while another broke down at Harvest house as we fed the Barrack, boys who retook Harvest House after grabbing it from Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa.

“I was left with no car and no money. I would send him money, including one time when he went to Victoria Falls and asked that I pay his bill, the other time he said his child had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

“We visited witch doctors to ensure that he would win at the EOC against Khupe, Komichi and Mudzuri.”

The utterances are part of ongoing dirty fights within the opposition party that have seen workers coming out to demand their dues and accusing its leadership of ignoring them for over a year.

Mudzuri and his cabal have since been fired from the party.