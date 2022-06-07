‘My health has taken a toll on me’ — Zahara cancels upcoming gigs

Spread This News

TimesLive

Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana shared a picture from her visit to the doctor’s office after having to cancel upcoming work obligations.

The Loliwe hitmaker took to her Facebook timeline to apologise to her fans for not being able to perform during this past weekend.

“I’d like to apologise to my fans and promoters to share that I am unable to carry through my performances this weekend. My health has taken a toll on me and I have been advised to be on bed rest. I look forward to getting out there as soon as I am physically fit,” she wrote.

Gospel star Winnie Mashaba took to the comments to send the singer well wishes.

“Get well soon Nana. You are in our prayers. Your life comes first. Take it easy and recover then you will see your lovely supporters while in a good state. Love you Bulelwa,” she wrote.

Concern about Zahara has been mounting on social media. Last month the singer spoke of experiencing financial woes and said she was on the verge of losing her Roodepoort home.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE in early May, Zahara said after she defaulted on her monthly installments of R17,665, her townhouse was set to be auctioned.

The singer had her fans and celebrities bidding to help her recover.