‘My vision is to have rugby played at every school’ — says Temba Mliswa, turns focus on sports development

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

SPORTS enthusiast and fitness trainer, Temba Mliswa says he envisages the introduction of rugby in all primary and secondary schools across Mashonaland West province.

The former parliamentarian said he posseses the social capital to unlock financial resources to spur grassroots development of the historically elite sport of rugby.

Speaking during Mashonaland West Rugby Association (MWRA)’s annual general meeting (AGM) held at Chinhoyi Country Club this Friday, Mliswa said the body was on the cusp of making history by introducing rugby in marginalised communities.

“My vision is to have every school play rugby which is a sport for everyone to develop and play. The problem we have been having in Zimbabwe is sport was being led by people out to make money, but without passion for development.

“Sports administration should be left to people with passion, those who have played or studied sport. This should be a prerequisite, just like in other practices such as medicine and law in which you cannot be operated on by a person who is not a surgeon or represented in court by someone who is not a lawyer. Those leading sport should be people who played or studied sport,” said Mliswa.

He revealed his initial motivation to join politics was his long-held fantasy to land the Sports minister’s post on the strength of having earned a sports degree, but it turned out curriculum vitaes (CVs), without lobbying, did not matter in politics.

During the meeting, an announcement was made of the resignation of MWRA chairman Courage Madzikatire from the post paving way for Mliswa to take over following an unanimous vote of confidence.

Madzikatire, who was doubling as chairman and director of coaching, is now concentrating on mentoring coaches.

Following his elevation, Mliswa, who is also MWRA patron, said he will hit the ground running to ensure grassroots rugby development in Mashonaland West through strategic alliances with government, private sector, primary and secondary schools, tertiary institutions as well as the uniformed forces to spread knowledge of the sport.

He pledged US$10 000 to be deposited into the MWARA bank account towards rudimentary sports development.

“I have a strong passion for rugby, which l played and participated in as a technical staff member.

“I started the MWRA initiative and now that I am nolonger in politics, l want to participate in what made me. My vision is, and has always been, to identify and nurture rugby talent. We now have tag rugby, which is a non-contact form of rugby, in Norton and Chinhoyi… I want Mashonaland West to grow rugby, including ladies’ rugby by creating centres of excellence.

“We fought racism and now fighting maladministration, same as with football. Those involved in sport are concerned about making money, which is a narrative l seek to change in rugby,” said the newly-elected MWRA chairman.

MWRA is now affiliated to the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) and will work closely with the National Association of Primary School Heads (NAPH) and National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH) to fill the vacuum at grassroots in terms of uptake of the elite sport.

Few schools in the province play rugby and plans are afoot to introduce the sport in nearly 800 primary and 300 secondary schools.

In a bid to leapfrog the rugby development programme, MWRA says it will train teachers into coaches and match officials, who will then impart knowledge and skills to learners.

Boasting of a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in Sports and Fitness Studies from Luton University (UK) and coaching stints in US and England, Mliswa believes it is possible to take rugby to marginalised communities at zero cost as infrastructure, including football pitches which can be used for rugby, are already in place.

He also underscored the need to resuscitating dilapidated infrastructure at country clubs and former Group A schools and restore their yester-year lustre.

Mliswa’s involvement in rugby is legendary, as in 2002 he founded the Pioneers of Black Cricket, an organisation that was to increase black representation in the national cricket team. He was appointed Zambian Rugby national team coach and served as that country’s rugby director, and also served as Zimbabwe national rugby team director of coaching.

Meanwhile, the AGM saw Gerald Khosa being elected MWRA treasurer while Abigail Stephens retained the marketing portfolio, with the rest of the executive members retaining their posts.