MyBucks SA And Its Shareholder Ecsponent Limited

In the recent past, articles have been published in the Herald and MyBucks SA website surrounding MyBucks Zambia and its potential shareholding structure.

Upon our investigations, it has been established that Finsbury Investments Limited did not fail to pay for the option shares, but rather that MyBucks Group failed to honour the terms of the Agreements between the parties.

As we understand, the result of this failure by MyBucks Group is what has led Finsbury Investments Limited to commence court proceedings against MyBucks SA in the UK.

We have established that problems amongst the shareholders arose sometime in May, 2020 when the Board Chairperson of MyBucks Zambia stepped down from the Board after a purported Guarantee was discovered as having been issued by George Manyere who is the owner of Ecsponent Limited and his counterpart without Board approval, in favour of Mr. Jayesh Shah of Ever Prosperous Worldwide Limited who is a well known funder of George Manyere’s business interests.

We further established that Xtenda Finance Limited which is being offered shares by MyBucks SA is also funded by Mr. Jayesh Shah through his company Ever Prosperous.

Bank of Zambia, upon becoming aware of what had transpired in MyBucks Zambia reached the inevitable conclusion to ban George Manyere and his investment vehicle Ecsponent Limited out of the financial sector in Zambia as they were found not to be fit and proper to be director and shareholder respectively.

For verification, click on the link below:

It is also a well-known fact that sometime in June, 2020 Ecsponent Financial Services had its license withdrawn as it violated financial sector laws, and the regulator in South Africa instituted and imposed an administrative penalty of 3million Rands. For verification, click on the link below:

https://www.moneyweb.co.za/news/companies-and-deals/ecsponent-financial-services-licence-withdrawn/