Mystery as Mapfumo cancels Kariba show

By Showbiz Reporter

TOURING music guru, Thomas Mapfumo on Christmas cancelled his Kariba show in a development which the organisers said was beyond their control.

Mapfumo’s maiden Peace Tour show, which was set for Gweru on December 7 this year, failed to take off amid a plethora of challenges that left music lovers who bought tickets ahead of the gig fuming.

According to the organisers the main challenge which affected the Gweru show was the absence of a cable to connect power from the main supply unit at the venue of the gig.

However, after the show’s flop, the dreadlocked musician and his band, the Blacks Unlimited compensated the Chimurenga starved Gweru fans by staging a scintillating show on Christmas Eve.

Chimurenga music company spokesperson, Blessing Vava told Newzim showbiz that the Kariba show has been cancelled.

“Sad to announce the cancellation of the Kariba bira. Mukanya and the rest of the band were already on their way. The issue is beyond our control,” said Vava.

He insinuated that acts of sabotage could not be ruled out in Mukanya’s latest show cancelation.

“There has been a lot going on behind the scenes. We will release a detailed statement to give an update on the whole tour, the hurdles we have been encountering. Our wish was to fulfil all our obligations and perform. We apologise to all fans and all Chimurenga music lovers,” said Vava.

Zanu PF youth league deputy secretary, Lewis Matutu recently called on Zimbabweans to boycott Mapfumo’s shows while claiming the outspoken entertainer was divisive figure who was disrespectful to government.

The United States based musician is well known for some of his hard hitting songs critical of the government.

Dancehall chanter Winky D was forced to abandon his Kwekwe show over the Christmas holiday after his band members were attacked by suspected Zanu PF thugs.

He has released songs deemed contemptuous of government.