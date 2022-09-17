Mystery deepens over CCC activist Makomborero Haruzivishe’s whereabouts

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe failed to appear in court Friday after he was issued with a warrant of arrest on the previous court date.

Haruzivishe’s co-accused, CCC members Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri, Stanley Manyenga, and Lovejoy Chitengu appeared before Harare Magistrate, Taurai Manuwere and were remanded out of custody to October 19.

Haruzivishe’s whereabouts are still unknown.

However, the State advised the court during proceedings that the Investigating Officer had leads of his hide out and were yet to locate and apprehend him.

His attorney, Alec Muchadehama did not comment on the whereabouts of his client, but only confirmed the postponement date.

Haruzivishe was previously detained for default of court and spent ten months languishing in prison, before he was released earlier this year.

The five are accused of violating Covid-19 regulations, after staging an anti-government protest during lockdown in 2020.

They were arrested and released on bail.