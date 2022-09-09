Inaugural Mzilikazi Memorial Lecture set for this Friday

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

MDENGOSIBA Trust, in conjunction with Lupane State University, will this Friday hold the inaugural Mzilikazi lecture as part of the commemorations of the 154th anniversary of the death of the founder of the Ndebele Kingdom.

The commemorations are held on 10 September every year.

Mdengosiba Trust recently wrote to Bulawayo city council requesting for the free use of the Large City Hall for the launch of the public lecture.

“Mdengosiba Trust is registered under this Protocol Number 15/20. The Trust has embarked on establishing a King Mzilikazi School of Leadership in Bulawayo. Under this auspices, Mdengosiba Trust is launching a King Mzilikazi annual lecture series.

“The Inaugural Lecture is scheduled for the 9th of September 2022 for only half a day, to coincide with the King Mzilikazi Commemoration that will be celebrated on the 10th of September 2022.

The Trust intends to raise the King Mzilikazi Lecture to a very high academic level.

“By this letter, we invite the City of Bulawayo to partner with the trust in launching the King Mzilikazi Lecture. The trust currently has no funds, although we have embarked on an intensive fund raising programme, ”reads part of the trust ‘s letter to Bulawayo city council.

The Trust requested the city fathers to avail the city hall for the event.

“Whilst requesting for a donation of the Large City Hall, we would like to provisionally book it for the 9th of September from 0800hrs to 1400hrs. The Inaugural Lecture will adopt a hybrid form of transmission. It (Lecture) is expected to uplift our culture and history.

“It should place Bulawayo City at a higher level in supporting and associating with the identity of its residents and participating in what is planned to attract both a local, and an international audience,” the letter further reads.

The councilors agreed to grant a 25% rebate to the Trust for the launch of the Mzilikazi lecture.