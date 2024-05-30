NAAZ takes international technical course to Mashonaland East

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

NATIONAL Athletics Association of Zimbabwe will on Friday start a three-day International Technical Official Course in Mashonaland East.

The three-day training course will be held at Windsor Primary School and is expected to capacitate mainly school teachers.

This is the first time that the Association has taken the international training course to Mashonaland East, decentralizing it from the usual training centers in Harare and Bulawayo.

“We are trying to decentralize international courses which are run directly by the Association.

“Our target is to have at least one qualified technical official per school bearing in mind that our Kidz are handled by qualified officials,” said National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe president Tendai Tagara.

He added that the coming course will cover modern-day technical issues required by World Athletics.

“We are happy with the response that we are going to have a full class.

“The first critical activity of this course is to do the online course which is now a requirement by the international federation then from there they do the practical assessment,” said Tagara.

This will mark the second International Technical Official Course facilitated by NAAZ this year, the first one was last held in Manicaland early this year.