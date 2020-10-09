Nadia Nakai announces new documentary Nadia Naked

The rapper has announced on Twitter that her documentary Nadia Naked, will premiere on Channel O and Showmax Online, on 16 October 2020. The documentary will give her legion of fans a sneak peek into the making of her newly-realeased album.

Award-winning Zimbabwean born rapper Nadia Nakai is proud to reveal that she has a new documentary to hit our small screens soon.

I’m so excited and proud to ANNOUNCE that NADIA NAKED the documentary will be premiering on @channelotv Next week Friday! And exclusively available on @showmaxonline on the 15th October‼️ exclusive BTS content and unreleased music videos from my Debut Album! Set your reminders‼️ pic.twitter.com/YzaQjvpL71

Nadia Naked recently dropped her second album titled Nadia Naked 2. The album dominated the Twitter trends list as soon as she dropped it, proving that she is the girl she thinks she is.

On the album she featured some of Mzansi’s award-winning artists, including the likes of Kwesta, Kuli Chana, Lady Zamar, Tshego and Vic Mensa an American rapper, singer and record producer from Chicago.

Her single More Drugs, featuring Tshego was recently certified gold and she revealed in a post that she was surprised with her plaque at home. “It took patience, hard work and a lot of practice! And not letting anybody get me down! Look guys I finally got a plaque!” she wrote.

The rapper has cemented her place in the hearts of many South Africa since she appeared on Shiz Niz where she became the first female to win the Mixtape 101 competition in September 2013.

Ever since she has become one of the best female rappers in Mzansi. Nadia has been rumored to be beefing with Rouge, but Rouge recently set the records straight in an Mac G on his Youtube Podcast series, Podcast and Chill With MacG,

The rapper said she and Nadia are not beefing, “I think people are just doing that because I’m here killing what I’m killing, and Nadia is there killing what she’s doing and it’s like they don’t talk to each other.

“I think it’s just a coincidence that we are never in the same space and its also okay that we are not friends.”

“Honestly speaking, there is no beef. There is no problem between Nadia and I. It gets really frustrating, the fact that people are trying to create that. It’s very very annoying,”

she said.