King Nadolo parts ways with Yadah FC to join Scottish football side

By Sports Reporter

KING Nadolo has parted ways with Yadah Stars to join Scotland FC, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

The former Highlanders and Dynamos players is said to have received a more paying contract from the ambitious Northern Region Division One side, which is owned by Mabvuku-Tafara legislator, Scott Sakupwanya.

Nadolo’s departure was partially confirmed by Yadah Stars coach Thomas Ruzive during his post match interview on ZTN Prime on Saturday after his team 2-0 win over Bikita.

“Yes he (King Nadolo) played his last match today. He has signed for Scotland but we also signed new players and they will be ready to play, I think next week,” said Ruzive when asked about Nadolo.

Other than Nadolo, Scotland is also reported to have signed former Highlanders and FC Platinum veteran midfielder Allan Gahadzikwa.

Meanwhile, former Yadah Stars striker Junior Zindoga has joined Eswathini topflight league side Nzingizini Pirates.

Zindoga’s move comes barely a month after he terminated his contract with Yadah Stars, who breached their contractual agreements.

At Pirates, he joins former Dynamos striker Nyasha Chintuli who is also with the club.