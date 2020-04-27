Nakamba Agrees To Four-Month 25% Pay Cut Due To COVID-19 Impact On Villa

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international, Marvelous Nakamba has agreed to take a 25% pay cut for the next four months due to the financial impact of coronavirus on his English paymasters.

Nakamba’s Premier League club Aston Villa confirmed that its first-team players, coaches, and senior management will defer 25% of their salaries for four months to ease the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-playing staff will be retained and paid in full during the lockdown and the Premier League club will not make use of the government furlough scheme.

“Our players and staff feel great solidarity with the many clubs in the football pyramid who have financial problems,” Aston Villa’s chief executive Christian Purslow said in a statement.

“We believe it is right and proper that the Premier League as a whole takes action on its finances collectively to enable it to be able to continue to provide vital funding throughout the game in England.”

It is understood that Villa’s leadership group, which consists of Jack Grealish, Tyrone Mings, Tom Heaton, club captain James Chester, and Neil Taylor, have been at the forefront of the discussions with the club’s hierarchy.

Villa is owned by the NSWE group, a company owned by the Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris and the American tycoon Wes Edens.

According to reports the Birmingham-based club’s current wage bill stands at around £65million and, after a £130million outlay last summer, a £45,000-per-week wage cap was placed on players, with only Jack Grealish earning more than that amount.

The £45,000-per-week wage cap at Aston Villa means Nakamba earns less than his initially reported weekly wages of around £55 000.

Villa signed Nakamba on a five-year-deal from Club Brugge for a reported €12m fee on August 1 last year.