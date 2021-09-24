Nakamba Apologies For Penalty Miss

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba has apologised to his teammates and the Aston Villa fans after failing to convert a crucial spot kick in their 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Zimbabwe international had his penalty saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the penalty shootout, after the two teams had played out a 1-1 stalemate in regulation play.

After the game, the midfield enforcer apologised to his Villa teammates and fans in a message on his social media platforms.

“I would like to apologise to all my teammates, coaching staff and most of all the fans who I have let down tonight. Be rest assured that I will learn from this mistake and come back stronger,” he wrote.

The Zimbabwean star, who had a good game despite the penalty miss received messages of support from the fans and most importantly his teammates.

England international defender and Aston Villa captain Tyron Mings defended the Zimbabwean midfielder saying: “You have never let anyone down bro.”

Defender Ezri Konsa weighed in with words of support for Nakamba.

“Don’t be silly bro you were excellent tonight along with the rest of the team, head up bro we go again Saturday,” Konsa said in response to Nakamba’s apology.

Nakamba will be hoping to keep his place in the starting lineup when Aston Villa take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.