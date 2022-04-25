Nakamba delighted to be back

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba has expressed his delight at binge back after making his long-awaited return for Aston Villa during Saturday’s goalless draw against Leicester City at King Power Stadium.

The midfield enforcer, who has been side-lined for the past four months, was introduced as a late substitute to finally return to Premier League football

The Zimbabwe international suffered a knee injury against Liverpool at Anfield in mid-December and had to undergo surgery which ruled him out of action for both Villa and Zimbabwe’s national team.

He worked hard to regain full fitness before returning to training at the start of this month.

And, having been an unused substitute against Tottenham Hotspur, Nakamba was finally back among the action as an 89th-minute sub against the Foxes.

“It was good to be back again with the boys and I was happy to be back again on the pitch,” he said.

“I’m very positive about it.”

Villa put in an organised display in the East Midlands to register a clean sheet and claim a point against City which ended a run of four successive defeats.

Reflecting on the result, Nakamba added: “We got a point, with a clean sheet away from home.

“Now, we have to look ahead to the next match, I think we did well collectively as a group.

“We just need to push ourselves and keep believing in what the gaffer is telling everyone, pushing everyone together as a team.”