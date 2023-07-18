Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

NEWLY promoted English Premier League side Luton Town are reportedly close to agreeing a deal with Aston Villa for the permanent signing of Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder spent last season on loan with Luton Town and played an important role in their Premier League promotion campaign.

Nakamba played every minute of Luton’s decisive match as they beat Coventry City 6-5 on penalties at the Wembley final play-off in May to seal a return to the top flight.

Despite Nakamba’s heroics on loan at Luton, he has been deemed surplus to requirements at Aston Villa.

And according to a report by The Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday, deal for Nakamba between Villa and Luton could be finalised in the next 48 hours.

“Luton very close to agreeing a deal with Aston Villa for permanent transfer of Marvelous Nakamba after loan at Kenilworth Road last season. Zimbabwe midfielder, 29, (is their) No1 target after promotion to Premier League. Deal could be completed in next 48 hours,” wrote The Telegraph’s Mike MacGrath on Twitter on Tuesday.

Luton boss Rob Edwards has previously admitted that he is a huge admirer of the Zimbabwean.

Edwards previously said: “He’s been brilliant, I keep joking about it, but I’m serious as well, I keep telling everyone and I say it to the lads, he’s my favourite player in world football at the moment.

“He can do what he wants, he’s been great, so humble, the charity work he does back home. He came into our club, so humble, he smiles every day, and he trains exactly how he plays.

“He will kick people in training, he will train like that, but he’s been the real bit of glue that’s brought us together. He’s made us even more resilient, we were doing well before he came in, but he’s been a fantastic signing, no doubt about it. His human qualities as well and what does on the pitch, he’s been top.”