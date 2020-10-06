Nakamba Hails Villa’s “Superb” Liverpool Demolition

By Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has hailed his side Aston Villa for putting on “superb team performance” after they hammered defending English Premier League champions Liverpool 7-2 at Villa Park Sunday.
The Warriors star came on as a late substitute in the last 10 minutes for Aston Villa as they pulled off one of the most famous victories in the history of the club against a star-studded Liverpool side which started the match as overwhelming favourites.
In the end, it was Nakamba and his teammates who were celebrating after a record-breaking display and the Zimbabwean took to Twitter to hail the famous win which he described as a “superb team performance”.
Nakamba started on the bench as Brazilian Douglas Luiz was preferred in the defensive midfield position for the third match in a row in the EPL.
The Zimbabwean, who has so far only started for Villa in the Carabao Cup replaced the Brazilian in the 80th minute when his team was already 7-2 up.
And he almost scored his first-ever goal in Villa colours soon afterward but his shot at goal was taken brilliantly saved by Liverpool’s second-choice goalkeeper, Spaniard Adrian who had a nightmarish time in goal for the Reds in place of the injured first-choice Alisson Becker
Striker Ollie Watkins who recently took the number 11 shirt from Nakamba when he joined Villa from Brentford last month was the hero after netting a first-half hat trick.
After taking a 4-1 lead at the break, Villa added three more goals in the second half to win three league matches in a row for the first time since the 1962-63 season.
Zimbabwean star Nakamba has been linked with a loan exit out to Turkey but is set to remain at Aston Villa as cover for Luiz ahead of the close of the European summer transfer window at midnight Monday.