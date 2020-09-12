Nakamba Loses Shirt Number 11 At Aston Villa

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has given up his number 11 shirt at English Premiership side Aston Villa ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season on Saturday.

Aston Villa announced on Friday that Nakamba has agreed to hand over the shirt number which he used last season to the club’s new record signing Ollie Watkins.

Watkins, who joined Aston Villa from Brentford on a record £28m five-year deal that could potentially rise to £33m, will wear number 11 this season while the Zimbabwean changed to number 19.

“Marvelous Nakamba has kindly agreed to let Watkins take his preferred No.11 following his arrival from Brentford, the number that he wore throughout his three years at Griffin Park. The Zimbabwean midfielder will subsequently take the No.19 shirt during the upcoming campaign, which was last worn by Borja Baston,’’ the club said on Friday.

Nakamba is bracing for his second season in the Premier League since his move from Belgian side Club Brugge.

The Zimbabwean star played 29 league matches for Villa last season as he made a solid start to his career at the Birmingham based club before finding the going tough towards the end of the season

Villa, who survived relegation on the last day will conclude their pre-season preparations with a friendly match against Manchester United at Villa Park on Saturday.

Nakamba’s side was initially scheduled to play Manchester City this weekend in their 2020/21 Premier League opening fixture.

However, like Man City and Manchester United were given extra time off before their first matches of the new season due to their participation in the latter stages of last season’s Uefa Champions League and Europa League respectively.