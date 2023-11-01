Nakamba, Munetsi lead Warriors provisional squad for World Cup Qualifiers 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE men’s national team coach Baltemar Brito has named a 27 provisional squad for the Warriors upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Nigeria scheduled for next week.

Zimbabwe will play Rwanda and Nigeria on November 15 and 19 respectively as they begin their bid for a World cup berth.

The Warriors will play both encounters at Huye Stadium in Rwanda as Zimbabwe does not have fit facilities to host international games.

Brito has gone out for full ammunition with foreign players being called to represent Zimbabwe for the two encounters.

English Premier League player Marvellous Nakamba and France based Marshall Munetsi lead the Warriors team.

Liverpool prodigy Isaac Mabaya received his first Warriors call up.

Zimbabwe Squad in full

GOALKEEPERS

Donovan Bernard (Chicken Inn)

Washington Arubi (SuperSport United)

Martin Mapisa (FC Malaga City)

Marley Tavaziva (Brentford)

Defenders

Tendayi Darikwa (Apolon Limassol)

Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders)

Frank Makarati (Dynamos)

Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo)

Munashe Garan’anga (Sheriff Tiraspol)

Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle)

Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

Tivonge Rushesha (Reading)

Midfielders

Brian Banda (FC Platinum)

Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims)

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town)

Gerald Takwara (Ohod)

Isaac Mabaya (Liverpool)

Forwards

Obriel Chirinda (Bulawayo Chiefs)

Prince Dube (Azam)

Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon)

Admiral Muskwe (Exeter City)

Walter Musona (FC Platinum)

Terrence Dzvukamanja (SuperSport United)

Leon Chiwome (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Tawanda Masvanhise (Leicester City)