Nakamba ‘Over The Moon’ After Meeting Prince William

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE football star Marvelous Nakamba enhanced his status as one of the country’s biggest sporting ambassadors after having the honour to meet the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William.

The meeting took place at the Aston Villa training ground Tuesday.

Prince William, who is a self-confessed Villa fan from his childhood, was the guest-of-honour at Villa’s Bodymoor Heath Training Ground where he opened the club’s new high performance centre.

Nakamba, was one of the three Aston Villa players together with the club captain Jack Grealish and Wesley Moraes who had the honour to meet Prince William.

A moment he later described the meeting as an honour on social media.

Prince William, who is second-in-line to the British throne, was seen chatting and laughing with his football heroes.

“It’s truly an honour to meet Prince William, Duke of Cambridge. Thank you for you visit”, tweeted Nakamba.

This is the first time Nakamba has met a member of the Royal Family on a public occasion since moving to England in 2019.

The 27-year-old signed for Villa for a fee of €12 million from Belgian giants Club Brugge on a five-year contract.

Aston Villa said on their website The Duke of Cambridge was the guest-of-honour at the official opening of the new High Performance Centre at the Club’s Bodymoor Heath Training Ground, alongside a number of other invited guests and dignitaries.

Prince William mingled with socially-distanced groups of Aston Villa’s players, including Nakamba, management and staff who will be making use of the state-of-the-art facility, which has been designed specifically for elite performance.

Villa chief executive Christian Purslow said: “Creating a high-performance culture needs the right facilities. The mission of the Aston Villa Board since the summer of 2018 has been to bring our performance, strength, conditioning, rehabilitation and sports therapy functions up to 21st-century standards.

He added; “We have created a new High Performance Centre; an environment suited to 21st-century elite sports.

“The High Performance Centre will be used not only by our men’s first team, but our women’s team together with our boys and girls in the Academy, all of whom are based here at Bodymoor Heath. This training complex is now one of the finest in UK sport.

“Work is continuing, the creation of multi-media analysis facilities, a mini auditorium, individual player coaching and meeting areas – all these final phases will be complete in time for pre-season training in July 2021. Today, Aston Villa has a training ground it can truly be proud of.”