Nakamba postpones inaugural girls’ soccer tournament; move ‘necessitated by need to mobilise more resources’

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba’s foundation has postponed the inaugural MNF girls’ Soccer Tournament to next month due to ongoing efforts to raise adequate resources for the tournament.

After successfully hosting the Marvelous Nakamba Under-17 Boys Football tournament in Bulawayo in June, Nakamba through the Marvelous Nakamba (MN) Foundation had announced plans to host a girls’ soccer tourney which was expected to be played last month.

However the tournament has now been pushed back to next month.

“The Marvelous Nakamba Foundation hereby advises all its valued stakeholders that the first edition of the MN Girls’ tournament has been rescheduled to January 2023.

The postponement was necessitated by the need to mobilise more resources towards the tournament. As the foundation will look forward to an exciting edition in 2023,” MNF said.

The tournament will consist of eight teams drawn from four of Zimbabwe’s women football league.

“The Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League has selected and submitted the participating teams that will be unveiled via the foundation’s social media platforms in due course together with dates and tournament venue,” read a statement from the foundation.

Nakamba said he is excited to contribute towards the growth of girls’ football in the country through the upcoming tournament.

“In January we get to support the girl child. I’m thrilled to be a part of the growth of girls football in Zimbabwe,” he said.

Nakamba revealed that two players who excelled during the inaugural edition of the MNF Under-17 boys football tournament will attend trials at yet to be named European clubs.

“…The foundation takes this opportunity to announce that two of our outstanding Under-17 players who participated in the boys’ tourney in June will attend trials in Europe. More information regarding this trip will be shared soon,” MNF said in a statement yesterday.

MNF was established in 2019, as a way of giving back to the community using the power of sport and education.