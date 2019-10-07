Nakamba racially abused by own fans at Villa Park

By Soccer24

THE Zimbabwe international was a victim of the abuse after a small group of fans sang about him after the 5-1 victory over Norwich on Saturday.

Though the song was meant to praise him, it contained racist connotations, and several people who shared their views on social media have condemned it.

The lyrics included calling Nakamba a son of a ‘Rasta’, and his ‘master’ is John McGinn, who is also a midfielder at Villa.

Here is statement by the club on the incident:

Aston Villa is disgusted and appalled by footage circulating on social media of supporters chanting a racist song which makes reference to two of our first team players.

The club wholly condemns the chant and urges other supporters to help us identify those responsible.

Chants of this nature besmirch the good name of Aston Villa Football Club and our fans. If the perpetrators are identified they will be dealt with in the strongest manner by the club and be reported to the Police immediately.

Our security staff will be vigilant at forthcoming games to ensure that anybody attempting repetition of this chant will be dealt with severely.

We know we can rely on the assistance of the majority of our fans to eradicate this toxic behaviour immediately.

If anyone has any information please contact the club on 0121 327 2299.