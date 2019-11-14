Nakamba raring to go 

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba has declared his readiness ahead of the Zimbabwe’s opening 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Botswana at the National Sports Stadium on Friday.

The 25 year-old who has been receiving rave reviews in England after an impressive start at Premier League side Aston Villa arrived in the country on Wednesday ahead of the crucial qualifier.

Nakamba told reporters after his first training session with his team mates that he is relishing the opportunity to represent his country in what will be his first appearance for the national team since the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

He emphasised the need to get the campaign off to a positive start ahead of the second game against Zambia in Lusaka next Tuesday.

“I’m ready to serve the country. I think it’s time for us to focus on the upcoming games. Everyone is training hard and giving everything, we are pushing hard and we are trying our best to give everything for Friday,” Nakamba said.

“We are also helping each other and doing what we can to push each other so that we can get positive results on Friday. It’s the national team and I think the coaches also try to select good players because I think they are many players that want to represent the country. So us who are here have to try to work hard and represent the country well.”

Nakamba was the latest Europe-based star to arrive in the country ahead of the upcoming matches while Belgium-based former captain Knowledge Musona and defender Teenage Hadebe, who is based in Turkey were expected on Wednesday evening.

The talented midfielder has been enjoying an impressive start to his Aston Villa career after establishing himself as a regular in the Birmingham-based side, starting in his team’s last eight consecutive matches.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze, Simbarashe Chinani, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Alec Mudimu, Cliff Moyo, Teenage Hadebe, Devine Lunga, Ian Nekati, Partson Jaure, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Kelvin Moyo.

Midfielders: Marvellous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi, Ovidy Karuru, Butholwezi Ncube, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Terrence Dzukamanja, Thabani Kamusoko

Strikers: Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona, Knox Mtizwa, Prince Dube