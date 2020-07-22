Nakamba revels in Aston Villa’s triumph over Arsenal

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has expressed his delight after his club, Aston Villa posted a famous 1-0 victory over English giants Arsenal to boost its chances of surviving the dreaded chop from the premiership at Villa Park on Tuesday.

The win saw Dean Smith’s men move out of the relegation zone to 17th and a win in their last match of the season against West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday will be enough for them to secure their slot in the English elite division next term.

Nakamba was introduced as a 73rd minute substitute for Irishman Conor Hourihane and played his part in ensuring that his side held on to the one goal advantage to claim the three points.

After the win, the Zimbabwean star rallied his teammates ahead of the final game of the season against West Ham.

“What a massive win tonight for the team and our fans. Nothing is impossible, there are ways that lead to everything. Our focus now turns to the weekend,” he said.

Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan was the hero of the evening as his 27th-minute strike handed Dean Smith’s men all three points.

The Egyptian international hammered a ferocious grounder past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after Tyrone Mings had flicked on Conor Hourihane’s corner kick.

Tuesday’s triumph was Aston Villa’s first Premier League win over Arsenal at home since they defeated the Gunners 3-2 in December 1998. Before Wednesday’s win, they had gone for 17 matches without a win against the visitors.

The Claret and Blue have survival in their own hands come Sunday with victory over the Hammers all they need to guarantee premiership football next season.

Nakamba and his teammates can still survive even if they lose to West Ham, provided Watford are beaten by Arsenal and Bournemouth do not get three points away at Everton.