Nakamba thanks Luton Town fans after solid debut

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba has paid tribute to Luton Town fans for warmly welcoming him to the club after putting on a solid shift on his debut for the club during their home win against Stoke City on Saturday.

Nakamba was introduced as a second half substitute in the 62nd minute by manager Rob Edwards and hardly looked like he has not played competitive football this season as he helped his new side secure a hard-fought 1-0 win.

Congolese Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s sixth-minute goal proved the difference as Town strengthened their position in the promotional play-off places. Their victory, which was their sixth in seven league games, saw them consolidate their fourth position on the log standings with 48 points, the same number as third-placed Middlesbrough, who have played a game more.

The result ensured the defensive midfielder got his Luton Town career off to a winning start since joining the second-tier side last Tuesday on a six-month loan deal from English Premier League side Aston Villa.

Reacting to his debut in a post on his official Instagram page, Nakamba expressed his delight at the warm welcome he has received from the Luton Town fans.

“Delighted to have signed on loan for Luton Town for the remainder of the season. Many thanks to the fans and everyone at the club for welcoming me.”

Nakamba is desperate to rebuild his career after enduring a nightmare at Aston Villa since the start of the season.

Despite finishing last season strongly under former coach Steven Gerrard, Nakamba was deemed surplus to requirements since the start of the new campaign.

His fortunes didn’t change after Gerrard’s sacking as his predecessor Unai Emery told him to leave the club after falling out of favour.

He will be eager to regain his confidence with promotion chasing Luton Town, who are popularly known as the Hatters by their fans.

Nakamba is now teammates with his Zimbabwean compatriot Admiral Muskwe, who was recalled by Luton following his loan spell at League One side Fleetwood Town last week.

Muskwe however did not make the final squad at the weekend.