Nakamba told to ‘get out’ of Aston Villa

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

Former Aston Villa defender Alan Huton has advised Zimbabwe international midfielder to leave the English Premier League club during the January transfer window period after being frozen out of the squad since the start of the season.

The 28 year-old defensive midfielder, who is yet to feature for Aston Villa this season, is one of the players who was reportedly transfer-listed at Villa before coach Steve Gerrard was sacked.

Nakamba has also been overlooked by the club’s new manager Unai Emery.

Emery overlooked him in his first two matches before the Premier League season was paused due to the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

Although Nakamba was given a rare start in a friendly match against Cardiff on Wednesday, where the Premier League side were beaten 3-1 by the Championship club, Hutton insisted the “writing’s on the wall” for Nakamba.

When asked if the Zimbabwean should be looking for an exit in January, Hutton told Football Insider: “It depends what talks have gone on behind closed doors and where the manager sees him.

“Does he fit into his plans? I think we will probably get an idea of that in the coming weeks leading up to January. If he does not feature he has to go, it is as simple as that.

“If a new manager comes in, clean slate for everybody, and you are still nowhere near it, then I think the writing is on the wall that you need to move on.”

Nakamba is likely to be not short of potential suitors should he decide to leave Aston Villa with Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Fulham believed to have made deadline-day approaches to sign him ahead of the start of the season.

Aston Villa’s former boss Gerrard was keen to keep the Zimbabwe international with a view of sending him on loan.

The move didn’t happen and Nakamba has continued to struggle for game time under new boss Emery