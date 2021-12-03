Nakamba Up For Villa November Award

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Marvelous Nakamba has been recognised for his resurgent form after being shortlisted for the Aston Villa Player of the Month award for November.

The 27-year-old hardworking midfielder started and played an important role in all the four games played during the month under review as he continues to re-establish himself as a key player at the Birmingham-based side under new manager Steven Gerrard.

Nakamba was at his bustling best in a 2-0 success against Brighton at Villa Park in Steven Gerrard’s first game in charge before, yet again, starring in the 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace saw him named the club’s Man of the Match.

His performance against Crystal Palace resulted in him being named in the English Premier League Team of the Week for the first time since his arrival in England in 2019.

Voting is underway on Villa’s website and the poll will close 6 pm CAT.

Meanwhile, Villa legend Gabby Agbonlahor has heaped praise on Nakamba after his display for Aston Villa in their narrow 2-1 loss to Man City Wednesday night.

Speaking to the English football website Football Insider, Villa’s record Premier League goal scorer insisted Gerrard will be pleased with Nakamba’s tackling and simple passes and he does not need to do any more.

The fourth Zimbabwean to play in the Premier League has started all three games under Gerrard.

According to sofascore, he made six tackles against Man City – the most of anyone on the pitch alongside Matty Cash.

Nakamba was substituted after 77 minutes and ended the game with a pass completion rate of 80%.

“I like Nakamba.” Agbonlahor told Football Insider correspondent Connor Whitley.

“Sometimes his passing can let him down but that role he plays is all about breaking the play up.

“He’s got legs, can tackle and make the simple pass. Give it to McGinn, give it to Ramsey, give it to Young and you’re job is done. He doesn’t have to play Holywood balls like Steven Gerrard did.

“He’s not asking that from Nakamba, he wants him to do his job, keep it simple, make those tackles and let the attacking players do their job. He can then cover for them.

“It now means there’s some competition in there. Douglas Luiz knows he is not going to start every game. You want competition in every single place otherwise players get comfortable.”