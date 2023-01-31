New Zimbabwe.com

Nakamba’s agent breaks silence on Warriors star’s future

31st January 2023
By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Marvelous Nakamba could be set for a move before the close of Tuesday’s English Premier League transfer window deadline after his agent David Manasseh revealed that he is working on finding him a new club.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder was recently informed by the Aston Villa manager Unai Emery that his services are no longer required at the club.

Nakamba is yet to feature in a competitive game for Aston this season while his last appearance for the club came against Manchester City in the final day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

With uncertainty surrounding Nakamba’s immediate future, his agent has finally broken his silence.

“I’m working on it, I’m sure by tomorrow we will have a result,” Manasseh told the Birmingham Mail on Monday.

Although Nakamba has been deemed surplus to requirements at Aston Villa, he has a running contract with the Birmingham-based side until  June 2024.

Should Nakamba fail to find a club before the close of the transfer window he could decide to run down his current deal and secure a move as a free agent ahead of next season.

