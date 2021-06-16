Namibia-Based Zim Student Jailed 6 Months For Faking Robbery

Spread This News











By Matabeleland North Correspondent

VICTORIA FALLS: For lying to the police that he had been robbed on a laptop, cellphone, and US$200 cash, Allan Nyamuzihwa, a Zimbabwean student studying in Namibia has been jailed for six months.

Last Sunday, Nyamuzihwa was travelling from Namibia where he is a first-year engineering student, and when he reached Victoria Falls, he hatched a plan and claimed he had lost personal property to robbers.

However, investigations by the police revealed Nyamuzihwa had actually lied as he had sold the gadgets and wanted a scapegoat to be able to reach home and invite sympathy from his parents.

In court, he confessed in court he had lied as resident magistrate Lindiwe Maphosa slapped him with a six-month jail term.

The engineering student was, however, lucky not to taste life behind bars as the magistrate suspended the whole prison term on condition of good behaviour.

In his defence in court, Nyamuzihwa of Lendy Park in Marondera claimed that when the bus he was travelling in reached Victoria Falls, he went into a toilet to relieve himself and upon return discovered the bus had left.

He said he had no money to connect to Marondera hence he decided to sell his gadgets. However, for reasons best known to him, Nyamuzihwa went on to file a report of a robbery.

He told the court he thought he would get a police summons allowing him to travel free of charge home and also to use the report to convince his parents that he had lost the gadgets to robbers.

He pleaded guilty to deliberately supplying false information to an authority.

Prosecutor Audrey Mukanganya said Nyamuzihwa hatched the plan last Sunday when he reported the matter to the police.

“The accused reported on June 13 to police that he was robbed of his HP 620 laptop, Samsung A2 core cellphone, and US$200 cash,” the prosecutor said.