Namibia calls for immediate lifting of U.S. sanctions on Zimbabwe

Xinhua

The Namibian government has strongly condemned the United States’ recent announcement of new sanctions against Zimbabwe, calling for the immediate and unconditional lifting of all illegal economic sanctions imposed on the country.

In a statement issued Thursday evening by Peya Mushelenga, minister of international relations and cooperation, Namibia emphasized its commitment to the principles of non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign nations, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

The statement stressed that Namibia does not recognize unilateral coercive measures imposed without the authorization of the UN Security Council.

“The economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western countries are unilateral, and Namibia urges constructive engagement that promotes dialogue and cooperation to address issues of mutual interest and concern between and among sovereign states,” he said.

Mushelenga said the government highlighted Zimbabwe’s efforts toward economic reform and development, emphasizing the need for collective support from the international community.

“The Namibian government, therefore, views the continued imposition of economic sanctions, in whatever form or guise, as counterproductive and hindering the Republic of Zimbabwe from realizing its immense economic potential. The prevailing sanctions further continue to compound spillover effects across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region,” he said, emphasizing Namibia’s full support for Zimbabwe’s reintegration into the global financial system

Meanwhile, reaffirming its longstanding call, Namibia joined with the SADC region and the African Union in demanding the immediate lifting of all unilateral, illegal economic and financial sanctions imposed by certain Western countries against Zimbabwe.