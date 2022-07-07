Namibia extinguish Zimbabwe’s Rugby World Cup dream 

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe Sables have bowed out of contention for a place at next year’s Rugby World Cup after succumbing to a 34-19 (halftime 14-5) defeat against Namibia Wednesday evening

Zimbabwe came short in the semi-finals of the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup at the Stade Maurice David in France.

The defeat extinguished the Sables’ dream of qualifying for their first World Cup since 1991.

Namibia are now favourites to reach their seventh successive global tournament ahead of the Rugby Africa Cup final against Kenya on Sunday.

Kenya secured their place in the final after edging Algeria 36-33 in a pulsating semi-final clash in Marseille.

The winner of Sunday’s final will take their place in Pool A at next year’s Rugby World Cup in France, alongside the hosts, New Zealand, Italy and Uruguay.

The runners-up will head into the Final Qualification Tournament.

Meanwhile, the Sables will now turn their attention to the third-place playoff match against Algeria, where they will be hoping to finish the tournament on a high after yet another failed attempt at qualifying for the World Cup.