N’anga (26) Bludgeons Client To Death During Cleansing Ceremony

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A TRADITIONAL cleansing ceremony turned tragic recently after a self-styled healer bashed a Chinhoyi man to death using a log on the pretext he was attacking goblins.

The traditional healer, Isaac Tete (26) of Anthens Compound, Chinhoyi Thursday appeared in court facing murder.

The court heard that between 9 and 11 January 2021 at Long Valley Plots, Murereka, Lion’s Den, Tete was performing a healing ceremony to purportedly get rid of goblins he claimed were tormenting Vunganai Munyengedze (age not given).

In the process, he picked up a log and started beating up the now deceased all over his body.

Munyengedze sustained serious injuries from the violent act and was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he was admitted but died on the same day.

Tete was arrested on Tuesday following the incident.

He was represented by Joshua Mangeyi while Tendai Tapi prosecuted.

Magistrate Melody Rwizi presided over the matter.