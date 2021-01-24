N’anga Bailed After Striking Client Dead During Healing Session

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A 26-year-old traditional healer who was arrested over the brutal murder of a Chinhoyi man during an ill-fated cleansing ceremony, was Friday granted ZWL$1 000 bail.

Chinhoyi magistrate Melody Rwizi granted Isaac Tete his freedom following consent from the Prosecutor-General’s office.

Among other bail conditions, Tete was ordered to report to police once every fortnight, not to interfere with witnesses and to continue residing at his last given address until finalisation of the case.

He was remanded to 1 April 2021.

Tete had appeared in court Thursday facing murder and had to spend the night in custody.

Allegations are that between 9 and 11 January 2021 at Long Valley Plots, Murereka, Lion’s Den, Tete was performing a healing ceremony to purportedly exorcise some goblins he claimed were haunting the now deceased Vunganai Munyengedze (age not given).

In the process, he picked up a log and started striking Munyengedze all over his body while claiming to be flushing out the phantom creatures.

Munyengedze sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where he died upon admission.

Tete was arrested last Tuesday.

He was represented in court by Joshua Mangeyi while Tendai Tapi prosecuted.