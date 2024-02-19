Natasha Thahane and new Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch have split

IOL
South African actress Natasha Thahane has announced that she is no longer romantically involved with soccer star Thembinkosi Lorch, who recently moved to Mamelodi Sundowns.
“Thembinkosi Lorch and I have mutually decided to part ways romantically. Despite the change in our relationship, we will remain friends and co-parents.
“I am looking forward to this new chapter of my life #NewBeginnings,” she posted on Instagram.
The former ‘Skeem Saam’ star turned off the comments on the post, as people have had plenty to say about their relationship which went public in 2021.
Lorch and Thahane made their relationship public after social media detectives put two and two together that they had been on holiday together.
The ‘Blood & Water’ actress has a son with the Mamelodi Sundowns’ soccer star and they were rumoured to have traditionally tied the knot.
Thahane, the granddaughter of the late Bishop Desmond Tutu became the talk of social media because of the relationship and Lorch’s bad boy ways.
Internet users over the years judged Thahane for being with the convicted woman beater.
In June last year, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court found the former Orlando Pirate’s player guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he strangled and beat his ex-girlfriend, Fundiswa Nokuphiwa Mathithibala, at his Midrand home three years ago.
Lorch escaped jail time when he was sentenced to three years in prison, but the sentence was suspended for five years on the condition that he not be found guilty of a similar offence during that time.
The suspended sentence allowed the footballer to carry on with his footballing career, leading to him landing a move with Mamelodi Sundowns in January.