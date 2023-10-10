National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe pays tribute to late veteran sports administrator Madzingo

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (NAAZ) has paid tribute to their vice-president Titus Madzingo, who passed away last week after a short illness at the age of 59.

Madzingo, who was also a prominent businessman in Gutu, was widely recognised as one of the most experienced track and field administrators in the country.

Prior to his appointment as vice president of the national association he had served as Director of Competitions and Technical Development in addition to other roles which included being the team manager of the Zimbabwe Youth Athletics team at regional and international competitions on several occasions.

In a statement, the Tendai Tagara-led NAAZ leadership said Madzingo’s death is a huge loss for the sport in the country.

“We sadly announce the passing of NAAZ first vice-president, Mr Titus Madzingo after a short illness. He was laid to rest in Gama Village. NAAZ President, Mr Tendai Tagara, in paying his final respects to Mr Madzingo, praised him for his hard work and resilience in the face of criticism.

“Mr Madzingo was a Middle Distance Athlete who progressed to attain Coaching and Officiating badges in Athletics with his highest being TOECS Level 3. May the soul of Mr Madzingo rest in peace,” NAAZ said.

The late Madzingo was laid to rest on Saturday at his rural home in Gutu.

Several luminaries from the local sporting fraternity bid him farewell at the burial which was also graced by Lovemore Matuke, the Minister of Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

The late Madzingo is survived by his wife and five children.