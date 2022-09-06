National Tyre Services staffer in court over ZW$8 million fraud

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

NATIONAL Tyre Services company has dragged its former employee Michael Ticharwa Chibodo to court on ZW$8 million fraud allegations.

Chibodo (36), appeared Monday before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda on summons.

He will be back in court October 29 for trial.

Chibodo was employed as a credit controller.

The court heard that in April this year he planned to steal from his employer and forged invoices purporting that he was paying suppliers.

“The accused would then put his own account number on the invoices resulting in the company transferring money to the accused’s bank account and to other persons who never supplied anything to the company,” reads court papers.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the matter came to light when verifications were made on August 23.

He was eventually arrested.