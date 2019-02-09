NatPharm boss nails ex-minister in nepotism trial

By Mary Taruvinga

NATIONAL Pharmaceutical Company (NatPharm) human resources manager, Walter Nhau has piled more misery on David Parirenyatwa whose nepotism trial continued Friday with the parastatal boss telling a Harare court that the former Health Minister’s misconduct has worsened the company’s financial woes.

Nhau was testifying in a case in which the top Zanu PF official is accused of abusing his cabinet position then, to appoint his relative, one Newman Madzikwa as acting managing director in place of Flora Nancy Sifeku, who was substantive MD.

Sifeku was given an indefinite period to serve in the ministry.

Parirenyatwa’s alleged misconduct resulted in the company paying two salaries for the same post to Madzikwa and Sifeku.

Nhau told court on Friday that this prejudiced the company which he said is struggling to procure medicine due to lack of funds.

He was asked during cross examination if the parastatal was prejudiced in any way by Parirenyatwa’s decision.

“Yes. I say so because NatPharm does not have a provision for employing two people at the same position. We have no such funds,” he said.

“NatPharm is a procurement entity. It procures drugs for the ministry and it already has challenges with funds and this problem prevails as we speak.

“A rough estimate will show that over $34 000 was paid to Sifeku up to the end of August last year while Madzikwa got $16 000.”

Nhau went on to list monies and allowances Sifeku and Madzikwa received during the time.

“To date Sifeku is still getting the salary. At no point did NatPharm stop paying the two since June 31 to October,” he said.

Parirenyatwa denies any criminal abuse of office as charged and insists, everything was done above board.

He has said in his defence that there was official communication between him, the ministry, NatPharm and the Cabinet on the decision.

Trial continues next week.