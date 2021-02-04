Ncube Says Govt’s Covid-19 Vaccine Free To Citizens

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube says government shall administer Covid-19 vaccine to citizens free of charge.

The minister said this is a brief statement Thursday.

“It has come to my attention that my comments about the payment for Covid19 vaccine have been taken out of context.

“I would like to make it clear that the vaccine that the Government is procuring with the support of our international partners and friends will be made available for free to the citizens of Zimbabwe,” Ncube said.