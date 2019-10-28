Ncube: Zim has world fastest reforming economy in 30 years

By Costa Nkomo

FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube says the country has the fastest reforming economy in the world in the past 30 years.

He was speaking on the side lines of last Friday’s anti-sanctions rally organised by government at National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Ncube said the country’s economy was reforming amid severe pressures from climatic conditions, sanctions and lack of external support.

The Treasury boss was responding to questions over claims by the US and European Union that their sanctions will only go when Zimbabwe goes through deliberate political and economic reform processes.

The EU, through its ambassador in Harare, has declared that no amount of holding galas, prayer sessions and marches would result in sanctions being scrapped without any reforms.

But Ncube felt this was unfair as the Emmerson Mnangagwa led government was instituting a lot of reforms under difficult circumstances.

“We are reforming. We have been the fastest reforming economy in the world in my view in 30 years,” he said.

“I don’t remember any economy that has reformed at the speed which we have reformed under severe pressure from Cyclone Idai and the drought which has not only affected agriculture but also power production,” Ncube said.

He added: “So, we are reforming; look at what we have achieved. The surplus in one year and of course by year end, we will have a small deficit.

“We have introduced our own domestic currency in the same year without much external support. So, we have achieved a lot in terms of reforms.

“If we move to the legislative agenda, we have allowed the democratic processes to take place.

“And here we are, we have a new designed law coming as a replacement for POSA. Look at AIPPA, the same level of progress I am sure by year end, we will progress to repeal AIPPA with the right legislative measures and the list goes on.

“Look at the citizenship bill, the marriage bill and we are making a lot of progress on the legislative agenda. The President has introduced POLAD which brings all political parties to work together. So, there is space to dialogue.”