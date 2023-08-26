Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu Partners with American singer John Legend On Belvedere design deal

Spread This News

Ubetoo

She might be almost nine decades on earth, but South African artist Esther Mahlangu’s sinews and appeal in the artistic space are still as pronounced as can be. This much was made apparent recently following her partnership with American singer and actor Hohn Legend.

A Legend by name meets a legend by accomplishment. The result should be something grand, yes?

Controversial Twitter user Joy Zelda gave an insight into the deal when she shared pictures of the Ndebele artist and the American singer along with another picture of the design both parties collaborated with alongside Belvedere. All parties collaborated to design a bottle inspired by four values.

Esther Mahlangu has had a couple of other collaborations in the past. So her latest wouldn’t surprise anyone who knows her artistic appeal and creative strength. If anything, it has just shown that she is good at what she does and the world is watching her contributions to the artistic space.

It will be interesting to see what other collaboration she would snag as the year draws to a close. For now, Mama Mahlangu is luxuriating in the joy of her latest collaborative triumph. Some solidarity.