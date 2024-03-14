Ndiraya aims to make Simba Bhora’s Wadzanai stadium a fortress

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya says he aims to make Wadzanai stadium in Shamva a fortress.

The stadium was homologated last week by ZIFA’s First Instance Board ahead of the 2024 season.

Simba Bhora is currently top on the log standings after beating Manica Diamonds 3-2 in the opening fixture last week at Sakubva Stadium.

The team will play their very first league match at home on Sunday ever since they were promoted in 2023.

“Last year we played all our 34 matches away from home, now we are going home, so we need to take advantage of our supporters that always come in numbers and make Wadzanai stadium a fortress,” said Ndiraya.

Simba Bhora was one of the most active teams during the just-ended transfer window as they signed more than 11 players, amongst those are Walter Musona from FC Platinum, Junior Makunike and Taimon Mvula from Dynamos.

Ndiraya added that he is eager to have a feel of how Shamva fans support the team.

“It’s huge for our supporters, I am told that Shamva people love this beautiful game and they come in numbers always.

“I’m still to witness, looking forward to that, we have been playing away but we are happy to be going and playing home finally,” he said.