Ndiraya backs DeMbare new signings Gutu, Nhivi

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya is purring after getting his mid-season transfer business off the ground with the signing of former players Archford Gutu and Simba Nhivi as premier league action returns this weekend.

The Harare giants face airmen Chapungu at Rufaro on Sunday but the two new signings will not feature this weekend since Gutu is yet to get his international clearance from Swedish side IFK Värnamo.

Nhivi is still to finalise terms with the club after being released by fellow local side Ngezi Platinum Stars.

Dynamos took advantage of the Afcon break to court experienced players to beef up the struggling team.

“Most importantly it (the Afcon break) also gave us time to run around and look for players and we are in the process of finalising some of the deals,” Ndiraya said.

“I remember we spoke about beefing up our squad. We were never shy about that so we now have Gutu within our ranks. He has joined us on a short term contract up to the end of the season just to help us finish the season.”

He added: “We are however waiting for his paperwork to get through. He needs to get his international clearance and the management is working to sort those papers out. We are also in discussion with Simba Nhivi he should also be joining soon. I think by next week he would have joined the team,” he added.

Ndiraya inherited a new look inexperienced team which is languishing in 12th place in 12 matches and has struggled for consistency.

The former Ngezi coach has always expressed his desire to beef up the squad with some experience.

“Those are the guys we are quite sure that we are going to get but we have two more players we are still negotiating with. I am not at liberty to discuss the names of those players because they are still contracted to their teams. I am hoping that by the end of next week we would have some good answers from those teams,” he said.

Ndiraya was full of praise for Gutu and Nhivi.

“When he played locally, Gutu was one of the best attacking midfielders around at the time and from what we have seen so far at training of course in terms of the creativity, it’s what we are looking for.

“Simba Nhivi is quite experienced. I think when he left Ngezi, he had scored a goal so we are confident he will bring that to the team. He is someone who possesses lots of experience,” Ndiraya said.