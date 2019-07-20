Ndiraya, Chitembwe predict lively Harare derby

By Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya has predicted a feisty clash befitting of a famous derby against old rivals CAPS United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer league encounter at Rufaro on Sunday.

The record Zimbabwe champions have not had a good season by their high standards and they currently occupy 10th position on 19 points, seven behind title chasing CAPS United, who will be looking to take a huge step towards the league title with a win against their arch rivals.

Although for Ndiraya’s side, Sunday’s contest will be more for pride than anything else, the DeMbare gaffer still expects his charges to rise to the occasion and derail CAPS’s title charge.

“Every time these two teams meet, form doesn’t count at all, and that is what we are expecting,” Ndiraya told reporters ahead of the match.

“Of course they (CAPS United) have not been doing well, but last week’s result gives them a huge boost getting into this match. But even if they were losing, when they play Dynamos, it’s a different game altogether and that is what we are expecting and what we have planned for.

He added: “We expect a very tough fight, and remember they are two points away from the top and that is really giving them confidence. But this is a derby; they must also expect us to compete despite our problems and form.”

His opposite number Lloyd Chitembwe, who enjoyed a winning return on the CAPS United dugout after the club had gone through a slump of form in his absence, said he was expecting yet another drama filled clash against their city rivals.

“I don’t expect anything less than that, this one special fixture on the local calendar. It has always been like that. Anything less than effort, intelligent and proper tactical application will be detrimental to any of the two teams. It has been the nature of the Dynamos/CAPS matches with the players always trying to give the best for their respective sides and we obviously endeavouring to try and give a performance worth of winning.”

Chitembwe added: “As CAPS United, we are happy with the way we are preparing for the game. I’m very pleased with the attitude; I have seen a lot of positives from the team this week. We are good to go. We are ready.”

DeMbare will be without their skipper Edward Sadomba after the veteran forward suffered a concussion in the 1-1 draw with Black Rhinos last weekend while striker Tawanda Macheke and Ghanaian import Robert Sackey are also doubtful due to injuries.

CAPS United on the other hand are without their influential captain Valentine Musarurwa, who had been struggling with a knee injury.

Premier Soccer League Fixtures

Saturday: Chicken Inn v Bulawayo Chiefs (Luveve), Herentals v Hwange (National Sports Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Triangle (Nyamhunga), Yadah v Harare City (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Black Rhinos (Baobab), FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Highlanders (Vengere), Dynamos v CAPS United (Rufaro), TelOne v Mushowani Stars (Luveve)