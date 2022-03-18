Ndiraya Targets Third Win On The Trot

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

HARARE giants Dynamos will be targeting a third consecutive win when they take on ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

Dynamos are currently on a high after securing their second successive victory for the first time this season after beating Tenax 3-1 last Sunday, to follow up on their 2-0 away win at Bulawayo Chiefs.

And Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has challenged his players to maintain their new found consistency he targets a third successive victory against an unpredictable ZPC Kariba side.

“We are playing at home, so we are gunning for a third win on the trot. If we do that, I think we will be in a good space,” Ndiraya said during his weekly press conference.

“It’s difficult to get three wins on the trot, very difficult in our league but that is our next challenge, we want to do that, and even go further than that,” added Ndiraya.

DeMbare received a boost ahead of the match following the return of Emmanuel Jalai and big Nigerian forward Orotomal from injury.

The duo missed last week’s victory over Tenax due to a groin problem but are expected to reclaim their places in the starting lineup.

“We had Emmanuel Jalai and Alex Orotomal out last week. I am happy to report that they are all back and we should expect them to play a part in Saturday’s match.”

“Issa Sadiki, who was out with a toe injury, has also resumed training although we really don’t expect him to play a part in this match.

“We are now working on his fitness. In short all our players are back in training, which is a good sign for us and we are seeing very good competition at training and it has really left us with so many options for the upcoming match,” said Ndiraya.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week Eight Fixtures

All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated otherwise

Saturday: Chicken Inn vs Black Rhinos (Luveve Stadium); Yadah vs Bulawayo City (Baobab Stadium); FC Platinum vs Ngezi Platinum (Mandava Stadium at 1 pm, live on ZTN); Dynamos vs ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium, live on ZTN)

Sunday: Caps United vs Highlanders (NSS, live on ZTN.); Tenax vs Herentals (Sakubva); Bulawayo Chiefs vs Harare City (Luveve Stadium); Triangle United vs Whawha (Gibbo Stadium); Cranborne Bullets vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium).